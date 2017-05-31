Every month, the editors of The Atlantic’s Business Channel put together a collection of the most interesting pieces of journalism about money and economics from around the web.

This month’s picks include a look at how tax policy helps produce inequality, a story about the struggle to keep family farms running, an investigation into the economic toll of service disruptions on public transit, and a conversation with a man who became a billionaire making cheese for pizza chains.

“How Homeownership Became the Engine of American Inequality”

Matthew Desmond | The New York Times Magazine

Almost a decade removed from the foreclosure crisis that began in 2008, the nation is facing one of the worst affordable-housing shortages in generations. The standard of “affordable” housing is that which costs roughly 30 percent or less of a family’s income. Because of rising housing costs and stagnant wages, slightly more than half of all poor renting families in the country spend more than 50 percent of their income on housing costs, and at least one in four spends more than 70 percent. Yet America’s national housing policy gives affluent homeowners large benefits; middle-class homeowners, smaller benefits; and most renters, who are disproportionately poor, nothing. It is difficult to think of another social policy that more successfully multiplies America’s inequality in such a sweeping fashion.

* * *