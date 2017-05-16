This spring, nearly 40,000 students will graduate from law school in America. For many who are about to become lawyers, it’s a milestone reached with the assistance of mentors who have helped them along the way. But that milestone can be more difficult to attain when aspiring lawyers don’t see themselves reflected across the profession. Even with increasing calls for diversity, a number that remains surprisingly low is the share of black law school graduates, and ultimately, lawyers. Despite some visible advances, just 5 percent of America’s 1.3 million licensed attorneys are black, according to 2010 data. The data also shows that black law-school students make up a higher share of summer associates than actual law-firm employees. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more There are, or course, plenty of reasons why the black students who aspire to be lawyers don’t wind up at the firms they work for during law-school summers. But part of the reason the law profession has such a hard time attracting and retaining black Americans may have to do with dearth of black lawyers to help model the experience. Lisa James-Beavers, who earned her law degree from Villanova in 1988, was able to provide that model for Lisa Helem, who received her J.D. the from University of Michigan in 2009. The two share a hometown, a first name, a commitment to a legal profession that is more inclusive of black women—and 23 years of mentorship. The two Lisas have built two very different careers centered around the law—one as an administrative judge for the state of New Jersey, and one as the managing editor of the National Law Journal—but their connection has only strengthened over time.

For The Atlantic’s series about mentorship “On The Shoulders of Giants,” I talked to the pair about what they have learned from one another over the past two decades. The conversation that follows has been edited for length and clarity. B.R.J. O’Donnell: How did your relationship as mentor-mentee come to be? Lisa Helem: I think from my end, it was [thinking], “This is someone that I really admire, this is somebody who has gone where I would like to go at some point, so let me stick with her.” Lisa’s really lived by example in terms of the strides that she’s made, first as an education lawyer, and now as an administrative law judge. And she’s always encouraged me to pursue the next thing. I don’t know that we sat down and said, “we’re formally mentor and mentee,” but that’s the essence of what the relationship is: someone who you can look to and get advice from, someone who is always supporting your aspirations, your endeavors. And that’s always been Lisa. O’Donnell: Can you take us back to when you first met, when Lisa Helem was 14? I’d love to hear more about your first interactions all those years ago. Helem: Every other year, Alpha Kappa Alpha [a historically black sorority], in southern New Jersey, held a cotillion for high-school girls, I met Lisa through that. She was actually the sponsor for another debutante, but we talked about my interest in the law, we talked about some of my aspirations, and she took me under her wing. She was the first black woman lawyer I met.

Lisa James-Beavers: When we asked the debutantes what they wanted to do, Lisa said she wanted to be the first female African American Supreme Court Justice. I thought, “okay, I like her.” And she reminded me so much of me, because I knew at a very young age I wanted to be a lawyer. One of the the things I tell students who say they want to go into law is to be a good writer, and this contest came up, it’s called the New Jersey Bar Association Minorities in the Profession essay contest. I told Lisa about it and said, “you should try to enter one of these contests for high school students.” She was one of the winners. Helem: And ever since, I always tell Lisa she’s responsible for my first piece of published writing. That really helped get me started. O’Donnell: What does it mean to see Lisa Helem grow from a teen to the editor of a law journal? How has your relationship shifted over time? James-Beavers: It’s great, and I’m so proud of her—incredibly proud. I know she doesn’t always think so because she’s chosen another path, with journalism. But that was my interest as well. I was the editor-in-chief of a newspaper in college. And I think of what law and journalism have in common— it’s that we get to talk to people outside of our profession, and learn what other people do, and it’s just fascinating. It’s been wonderful to watch her growth trajectory. And our bond, the age between us certainly shrinks over time, I don’t feel like I’m a lot older than her, as much as I am.