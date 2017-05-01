Every month, the editors of The Atlantic’s Business Channel compile a list of the most insightful and interesting pieces of journalism about money and economics from around the web.

This month’s picks include a peek into the ultra-demanding lives of street vendors, an investigation of the biggest oil trade Wall Street ever saw, and a story that questioned the wisdom of the juicing trend—or at least the wisdom of investing in it.

If you’ve missed previous roundups, you can find recent ones here and here.

“When Rising Seas Transform Risk Into Certainty”

Brooke Jarvis | The New York Times

When Elisa Staton found a small house a block from the water in Larchmont-Edgewater in 2005, she was thinking of the neighborhood’s grand trees and Tudor-style houses, of the elementary school she hoped to send her kids to, once she had them. She wasn’t thinking much about flooding, though she knew the house was in a hundred-year flood zone, which meant that to get a federally backed mortgage, she was required to pay for flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (N.F.I.P.), a government-subsidized system overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The insurance was reasonable, and there was no record of the house ever being flooded before. She bought it for $320,000. A “hundred-year flood” sounds like a factor of time, as if the land were expected to flood only once every 100 years, but what it’s really meant to express is risk—the land has a 1 percent chance of flooding each year. As waters rise, though, flooding in low-lying places without sea walls, like Larchmont-Edgewater, will become more and more common until the presence of water is less about chance and more about certainty. And few insurers are willing to bet against a certainty.

