The American Health Care Act, which the House of Representatives passed Thursday afternoon, is a cruel bill, one that seems exquisitely designed to afflict the afflicted, comfort the comfortable, punish the sick, immiserate the poor, and move the United States—nearly alone among advanced countries without universal insurance—further away from a morally defensible health-care system. Indeed, it is the very picture of a reverse-Robin Hood legislation, in which the poor and old would receive fewer benefits from the federal government, and these savings would be given back to the richest 1 percent as a large tax cut. This graph of tax and benefit changes from the Tax Policy Center tells the whole story. Estimated Net Transfers (Benefits Minus Taxes) Under the AHCA, 2022 Tax Policy Center According to TPC analysis, households making less than $20,000 would lose at least $1,000 in benefits, on average. Households making more than $1 million would keep an extra $51,000 in post-tax income, on average. In other words: Under this bill, the median household would lose money, and millionaires would add the income-equivalent of a median household.

How does the AHCA get so much so wrong? Although the Congressional Budget Office has not scored the bill that Congress passed, the most significant components have already been analyzed, and there are three main parts. First, on taxes, the bill would undo the tax penalty associated with the individual mandate and repeal Obamacare’s taxes, including the 3.8 percent surtax on investment income and a 0.9 percent surtax on wages for households making more than $250,000. Second, it would phase out the Medicaid expansion and cut funding to the program, depriving up to 14 million people of health-care by 2026, according to the CBO. Third, it would allow insurers to charge more for patients who are older and sicker—including those with pre-existing conditions, like cancer, diabetes, or even injuries from domestic violence—while allowing young, healthy, high-income adults to save money on skimpier insurance. House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans have defended the bill with vague allusions to choice, freedom, and cheaper premiums, but the bill itself is a violation of practically every promise from President Donald Trump and many of the 217 Republicans who voted for it. Rather than protect Medicaid, as Trump promised, it cuts Medicaid severely. Rather than cover “everybody,” as Trump promised, it will deprive about 24 million people of health-care, which is just shy of the population of Texas. Rather than protect coverage for people with preexisting conditions, as Trump promised, it will force many sick patients to pay thousands of dollars extra to buy insurance. Rather than ensure that the rich do not get a tax cut, as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin pledged in an interview last November, this bill creates a $600 billion tax cut that goes entirely to high-income households. Rather than make insurance more affordable, as Republicans have promised over and over, an early 60-something making less than $27,000 would go from paying a few thousand dollars max on a premium and out-of-pocket expenses to spending half his or her income on insurance.