President Donald Trump’s businesses are facing a new challenge: the controversial nature of his administration. On Wednesday, the restaurant Koi announced that it will be closing its location in Trump SoHo, one of the president’s properties in New York City. As Suzanne Chou, the general counsel for the pan-Asian chain, told the food blog Grub Street, “The restaurant is closing because business is down.” Though Chou didn’t explicitly identify the reason for decline, her answer suggests that backlash to Trump’s presidency may be to blame: “I would prefer not to speculate as to why, but obviously since the election it’s gone down.” Koi’s departure from Trump SoHo isn’t the only sign that Trump’s politics may be damaging his businesses. On Tuesday, after a USA Today investigation into a sudden surge of anonymous condo purchases at Trump’s Las Vegas property, the Chicago Tribune noted that Chicago’s Trump International Tower is facing the opposite problem: People just don’t seem to be interested in moving in. Demand is down not only relative to previous years—the average time on the market for a unit has increased by more than 50 days compared to the six months preceding the election—but also compared to surrounding properties: 10.7 percent of the tower’s units are on the market, more than double the vacancy rate of comparable nearby buildings.

How Trump’s businesses fare isn’t necessarily an indicator of his performance in office; however, it does reflect how certain demographics—particularly the well-heeled cosmopolitans that are his typical clientele—feel about the Trump name. Unsurprisingly, the dips in business are so far most concentrated in big cities, where opposition to the commander-in-chief is especially strong. And the fact that so many of Trump’s holdings are in left-leaning urban areas may be producing more stories of consumer backlash than if his businesses were scattered more evenly around the country. Still, his brand has in many ways suffered, underlining the irony of a candidate as distinctly metropolitan as Trump having won the presidency in large part by positioning himself against the very cities in which he makes his money. In fact, the trend of revenue streams drying up predates his time in office. The first dip in business came after his invective-laden campaign-launch event in June 2015. In response to his remarks, NBC announced it would end its partnership with Trump on The Celebrity Apprentice (although Trump has since resumed his role as the show’s executive producer). Macy’s, Serta, Nascar, the Professional Golfers’ Association, and Phillips-Van Heusen also terminated deals with the then-candidate, as did the celebrity chef José Andrés, who withdrew from an agreement to open a restaurant at the then-uncompleted Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. In October, after the tape of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women was leaked, a San Francisco-based marketing consultant began the #GrabYourWallet campaign, which advocates boycotting not only Trump’s businesses but also those that sell his products.