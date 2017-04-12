Sometimes it seems like President Donald Trump and candidate Donald Trump are two very different people.

On Wednesday, the president spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the global economy and expressed some opinions that contradict the economic talking points he focused on while campaigning.

During his conversation with the Journal, the president noted that while a strong dollar “sounds good,” it comes with costs—for one thing, it makes American exports more costly overseas. A too-strong dollar is something that he has identified as a danger before, suggesting that it made it difficult to compete with countries such as China, which he was once intent on labeling a currency manipulator. But on Wednesday, his tune was a bit different. He offered more nuance about the growing strength of the dollar, and not-so-humbly suggested that it was partially his fault, “because people have confidence in me.” In doing so, he also said that he no longer believed China to be guilty of willfully manipulating its currency, a complete shift from his earlier comments.