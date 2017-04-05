In a recurring segment on his show, The O’Reilly Factor, Bill O’Reilly likes to take on an “Unresolved Problem,” something he judges the media and national conversation at large to have glossed over without a close enough look. Now O’Reilly and his network are facing an unresolved problem of their own, in the wake of the publication of a New York Times investigation that found that he and his employers have paid out a total of $13 million to settle with five women who alleged O’Reilly had harassed them, sexually or otherwise. Making matters worse, a follow-up report turned up yet another claim against Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman who himself was ousted last summer amid a host of sexual harassment allegations. As of Wednesday, 22 companies have pulled ads from airing during Bill O’Reilly’s 8 o’clock show. Among those advertisers were GlaxoSmithKline, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Allstate, UNTUCKit, T. Rowe Price, Bayer, Esurance, and Orkin.

The public firestorm is perhaps not surprising given some of the details in the Times report, which expands on what has been publicly reported about two cases that were already known and brings three others to light for the first time: In one case, a female Fox News employee said that while she was on the phone with O’Reilly, it sounded like he was masturbating, and in more than one instance the complaints allege that O’Reilly stopped his show from working with women who had rebuffed his sexual advances. In a written statement in response to the Times, O’Reilly’s employer stood by its star: 21st Century Fox takes matters of workplace behavior very seriously. Notwithstanding the fact that no current or former Fox News employee ever took advantage of the 21st Century Fox hotline to raise a concern about Bill O'Reilly, even anonymously, we have looked into these matters over the last few months and discussed them with Mr. O'Reilly. While he denies the merits of these claims, Mr. O'Reilly has resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility. Mr. O'Reilly is fully committed to supporting our efforts to improve the environment for all our employees at Fox News. O’Reilly also put out a statement of his own on his show’s website, speculating about his accusers’ motivations. His accusers, he said, “want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity.” And after echoing Fox’s point that he hasn’t received harassment complaints via the company’s internal HR channels, he added an explanation of why he’d paid to settle cases he maintains have no merit: “I'm a father who cares deeply for my children and who would do anything to avoid hurting them in any way. And so I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”