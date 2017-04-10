When Americans picture police cars, they usually picture Fords. The auto giant sells 63 percent of all police cars in the U.S., by its accounting. And now, the cops are getting hybrids. On Monday, Ford announced its new hybrid Police Responder, a version of its Fusion sedan made to spec for law-enforcement work. Some of the immediate benefits of the rollout are obvious: Police departments will save an estimated $3,800 a year in fuel for each of the old V-6 cars it replaces with new Responders and their less thirsty engines. And a hybrid system’s big battery capacity will help them run the growing, power-hungry array of in-car screens, radios, sensors, and other gear police cars carry, even allowing officers to operate them with the engine off while stationary, when in the past this would require keeping the engine idling. There may even be some tactical benefits for police work: In electric mode, a hybrid Fusion is nearly silent.

“The first specially-built police vehicle was a 1920 Model T,” Joe Hinrichs, the head of Ford’s American business, told me. “And ever since then, we’ve been working with police departments across the country to meet their needs and get them what they're looking for.” He said that every year, Ford meets with an advisory board of police officers and chiefs, to see what forces say they need. “One of the biggest asks of the last several years has been a greener pursuit-rated vehicles,” he says, referring to requests for a car that is both fuel efficient and can handle chases, clear curbs, and power through extreme weather conditions during emergencies. It’s been a long road to hybrid cop cars. Police have traditionally driven cars that have an image opposite that of hybrids: mean-looking domestic bruisers that can fit arrestees in the back, cruise on the highway, and get up to speed quickly. Historically, police cars had to be fast. The roots of hot-rodding trace back to crime in the early decades of American motoring, when famous bank robbers such as John Dillinger escaped from heists in fast cars that the police couldn’t keep up with. NASCAR, similarly, arose from the normal-looking (hence “stock cars”) but souped-up vehicles that moonshiners used to run booze past slower cops during the Prohibition Era. This tactic became obsolete as the technology police used improved—no engine is powerful enough to outrun a radio signal—but cops cars have mostly stayed big, American-made, and powerful nonetheless. Ford’s current lineup of police cars is still called the Police Interceptor, a name that can also be found emblazoned on the 428-cubic-inch engine in the legendary GT 500 Mustangs that the car company Shelby made for Ford in the 1960s. Needless to say, they were not exactly designed for fuel efficiency.