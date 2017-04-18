Eighteen days after a New York Times investigation revealed a slew of sexual-harassment settlements with the biggest star on the biggest cable news network in America, Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News. In the last two weeks, up to 50 advertisers abandoned The O’Reilly Factor, even as its ratings increased. But this afternoon, 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, released the following statement: “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.” It’s hard to overstate just how popular Bill O’Reilly is. He’s coming off the highest-rated quarter of any cable-news program, ever. With 3.15 million average viewers in his last week on television, O’Reilly’s audience wasn't merely the largest on cable news. It was as large the average audience of each host in CNN’s primetime lineup—Erin Burnett at 7 p.m., Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m., and Don Lemon at 9 p.m.—combined. O’Reilly is the co-author of this week’s number-one New York Times bestselling nonfiction hardcover, Old School, along with the number-seven hardcover (Killing the Rising Sun) and the number-five paperback (Killing Jesus).

O’Reilly’s success has both fueled and been fueled by his network’s similar hot streak. Cable news is dominating the pay-TV landscape, and Fox News is the undisputed king of its medium. In the first three months of this year, the network had the largest audience in the history of cable news. The network accounts for 10 percent of the revenue and 25 percent of the profits for the Murdoch-controlled 21st Century Fox (which also owns other Fox stations and the film studio 20th Century Fox). So what happens now? O’Reilly will not return to the network in any capacity. In all likelihood his 8 p.m. time slot will go to Tucker Carlson, the puckishly combative populist who has enjoyed his own ratings boomlet after taking over for another recently departed Fox News star, Megyn Kelly. The O’Reilly-free future for Fox News will be a unprecedented test of its ability to dominate the cable landscape without its leading man. O'Reilly himself earned about $18 million a year from Fox News, but his show generated nearly $450 million in advertising revenue for the company between 2014 and 2016, according to estimates from the market-research firm Kantar Media. In his first four days of vacation, viewership for O'Reilly's substitutes declined 23 percent. And the value of an anchor like O’Reilly is not only in the audience for his time slot, but also the spillover effect for later shows. If O’Reilly’s viewership craters, it could hurt audiences in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. slots, sapping revenue from O’Reilly’s former slot and those around it.