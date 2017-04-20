Two weeks ago, a man was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight after being told it was overbooked. And late last week, American Airlines suspended a flight attendant after a fight nearly broke out between a passenger and the crew, over a stroller. What did the two incidents have in common? Both stories went viral after passengers’ videos showcased the rotten conditions of flying in coach today. But also, in both cases, it’s not particularly clear that the airline employees caught on camera had many better options. On the infamous United flight, employees, following protocol, had to call security agents to remove a passenger in Chicago, due to a last-minute need to transport crew to fly out of Louisville the following day. United’s contract of carriage gives employees broad latitude to deny boarding to passengers. On the other hand, it is terrible to force a sitting passenger to get up and de-board a plane. So, the attendants were stuck: Either four people already seated had to leave the plane, or a flight scheduled the next day would have been grounded due to the lack of crew—which would have punished even more paying customers.

On the American flight, it seems that employees were also following protocol when they removed a mother’s stroller. According to the airline’s contract of carriage, a stroller in this case must be be checked at the gate. When a brusque employee forcibly removed it from a crying mother, another male passenger, acting on an understandable human instinct, got up and threatened to punch the American employee. The situation ended peacefully, but American has suspended the employee. It’s easy to blame airline employees when something goes wrong on a flight. After all, who else is there to scream at—Boeing? Federal regulators? The invisible authors of the contract language? This is not to say that these incidents were not awful for passengers—they were. But it’s also the case that flight attendants are getting shamed for doing their job during the flare-ups that inevitably arise from a bad system. Their jobs are getting increasingly difficult, thanks to two big trends: the airlines’ corporate power to maximize profits from each flight, and flyers’ power to broadcast their frustration on social media when tensions boil over. After 9/11, the airlines suffered a wave of bankruptcies and an awful decade for some of the largest carriers. To get their numbers back to profitability, airlines cut the number of crew members per plane and added seats to coach, shrinking legroom and cutting amenities for passengers. (During this time, many airline employees also saw their promised pensions evaporate.) Rising fuel costs in the 2000s encouraged them to squeeze even more money from customers. Meanwhile, the fixation on a low-cost/low-service model was validated by consumers, who used price-comparison tools to find the cheapest path to their destination. A wave of mergers in recent years has led to consolidation of the industry, so that today four carriers account for 80 percent of all domestic seats sold. In such an oligopolistic environment, there are fewer airlines to compete on the key metric of their customers’ comfort and satisfaction.