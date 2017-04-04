After a salary audit and adjustment in 2015, Salesforce has found that it needs to constantly monitor compensation, or inequality will keep creeping back in.

It’s hard to capture all the factors that can hold women’s careers and wages back. While the famed 82-cents-per-dollar statistic helps to make a point about inequality, the gender pay gap is actually much more complex than a single figure. That’s why more and more companies are making an attempt to better understand how discrepancies happen, and what ongoing solutions might be. One straightforward approach involves conducting an internal pay audit and then addressing discrepancies between men and women who perform the same job by giving low earners a raise that bridges the gap. That’s exactly what the cloud-based software company Salesforce started doing two years ago. Cindy Robbins and Leyla Seka, senior officers at the firm, brought the issue of pay inequality, and a proposed fix, to the CEO Marc Benioff. After the inaugural internal pay audit, Salesforce spent $3 million adjusting the salaries of its employees to ensure equal pay among the genders.

Since then, Salesforce has committed to auditing its payroll for possible gender-pay discrepancies every year. The company did a second audit for 2016, and again spent $3 million on adjusting salaries. Robbins, an executive vice president in charge of HR for all of Salesforce and one of the women who initiated the first payroll audit, said that continuing audits and payroll adjustments are necessary, particularly in light of the fact that the company hired 7,000 new employees and acquired 14 companies in 2016. “When you have that growth, you definitely need to look at your pay practices. We also broadened the scope of the second assessment to include salaries and bonuses, as well as race and ethnicities specific to the U.S.,” explained Robbins. Those changes have meant that the most recent pay audit conclusions were slightly different than the inaugural one. While the first audit gave raises to 6 percent of its employees—half men and half women—to ensure equal pay, the second audit found that 68 percent of women required raises. One percent of minorities were given raises as well. Robbins says that in terms of organizational hierarchy, adjustments were needed was across the board. Those figures may seem to show that gender-based wage inequality got worse for Salesforce in 2016, but Robbins says that the need to adjust pay for so many female workers is because the firm has been growing. Further, that’s the whole point of doing these audits yearly: to see if the company has failed to address existing problems, or if new ones have cropped up. “I describe this as a journey,” said Robbins. “We’re committing that this is now part of the DNA of our culture. That was a shift for us, that’s when we started to take a more serious stance around equality and everything that promotes an inclusive workforce.”