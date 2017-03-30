Cities and the energy belt are the most productive economic regions in America. What does that mean for the rest of the country?

The difficulty in studying localities and comparing them with the national picture is largely because of the lack of comparable data. At the Labor Department, productivity is measured by comparing labor input (hours worked) to a sector’s output (in dollars). At the regional scale, Parilla and Muro use metro-level output from Moody’s Analytics and employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate local productivity. In doing so, they observe massive variations across the U.S. economy, from an average of $299,000 per worker a year in Midland, Texas to $38,000 per worker in Jacksonville, North Carolina. According to their research, the largest U.S. cities tend to be the most productive areas, along with areas in the energy belt that specialize in oil, gas, and mining. The low end of the productivity spectrum consisted of smaller cities in the southern and southwestern U.S. These findings aren’t that surprising given that cities and boom towns tend to be more productive. San Jose, California ranked as the nation’s most productive metropolitan area, with labor productivity growth at 2.7 percent between 1978 and 2015. “San Jose is extraordinary because of the depth and high performance. It’s the ultimate example of cluster effects, and as such has astronomical productivity readings and very high density of critical high-R&D, STEM-intensive advanced industries. There, these most productive industries comprise more than 30 percent of all employment compared to an average of 9 percent in the largest 100 metros. So it’s an extreme point,” explained Muro.