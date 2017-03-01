At the end of every month, editors of The Atlantic’s Business Channel put together a list of the most insightful and interesting pieces of journalism about money and economics from around the web.

This month’s picks include a broad investigation about work and labor—why some groups disproportionately fill certain jobs and why some can’t seem to find jobs at all—an investigation of Bernie Madoff, and a look at the dangers of expanding the U.S. Navy.

If you’ve missed previous roundups, you can find recent ones here and here.

“This Is the New Face of American Unemployment”

Jeanna Smialek and Patricia Laya | Bloomberg

Because of where the structurally unemployed live, what they’ve done, or the skills they lack, employers can’t or won’t hire them. The problems that keep today's jobless stuck on the sidelines are different than those of past recoveries: a complex web of often interrelated issues from disability and drug use to criminal records. Behind the statistics are people with 20 million unique stories. Here are five.

* * *