In 1908, 15,000 female garment workers marched through New York demanding shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights. More than 100 years later—on what has been dubbed International Women’s Day in remembrance of such protests—women across the U.S. are striking in a walkout called “A Day Without a Woman.” Wednesday’s protest, organized by Women’s March on Washington, is meant to show what the American economy would look like without female labor or consumers, and to push for gender equality in the workplace. According to a study by the Center of American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, it would cost the U.S. gross domestic product $21 billion if all American women who work outside of the home for pay took a day off. And yet despite this staggering figure, women still make less than their male counterparts in most professions. Wednesday’s strike is reminiscent of the recent Yemeni bodega strike and “A Day Without Immigrants,” walkouts organized in protest of Trump-administration policies meant to show what the country would be like without the work of immigrants. The fallout from one of those subsequent strikes—which included some employer retaliation and firings—is still fresh in the memory of many, causing some employers to be proactive when it comes to talking to employees about participation.

The protest on Wednesday stems from the efforts of the organizers of last month’s Women March on Washington. The group called for a national walkout a month ago to coincide with International Women’s Day. On their website, the organizers wrote that the protest is aimed at “recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.” The organizers are encouraging women to refrain from both paid and unpaid labor and to avoid shopping—unless it’s at a woman-owned establishment. They’re encouraging those who can’t participate in the strike, and men hoping to show support, to wear the color red in solidarity. They also suggest that men start a conversation about equal pay at work and pitch in with housework at the office and at home. The organizers have also encouraged employers to close or give female staff the day off. In an op-ed in The Guardian, the organizers of the protest called for “a feminism for the 99%,” arguing that lean-in feminism and corporate feminism have failed to achieve equality for many women. But some critics have characterized the walkout as elitist, alleging that only privileged women in jobs that offer paid leave or with employers who support the cause will be able to participate, leaving out women working in vulnerable employment situations. Amy Alexander, a journalist, stated her concerns at the NPR blog Code Switch: “It is a case of high-minded ideology that, while well-meaning, doesn’t take into account the fact that some women can’t miss even a single day of work without fear of being fired or docked a full day’s pay.” Others have criticized the timing of the strike, saying that strategic changes, such as having a protest later in the day, could have been made so more women could participate. Meanwhile, some women have been irked by the school closures which left them scrambling to find child care. A conservative group has been encouraging women to show up for work and organize power lunches in as a “positive counter-movement.”