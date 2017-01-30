Each month’s The Atlantic’s Business Channel editors compile a list of the most insightful and interesting pieces of journalism about money and economics from around the web.

This month’s picks include pieces that offer insight into the labor market, the world of doulas, corporate veterinarians, and the economic plans of President Trump.

“Why Men Don’t Want the Jobs Done Mostly by Women”

Claire Cain Miller | The New York Times

Women have always entered male-dominated fields — usually well-paid, professional ones — more than men enter female-dominated ones. There are now many female lawyers, but male nurses are still rare. One reason is that jobs done by women, especially caregiving jobs, have always had lower pay and lower status. Yet when men, especially white men, enter female-dominated fields, they are paid more and promoted faster than women, a phenomenon known as the glass escalator. Much of men’s resistance to pink-collar jobs is tied up in the culture of masculinity, say people who study the issue. Women are assumed to be empathetic and caring; men are supposed to be strong, tough and able to support a family. “Traditional masculinity is standing in the way of working-class men’s employment, and I think it’s a problem,” said Andrew Cherlin, a sociologist and public policy professor at Johns Hopkins and author of “Labor’s Love Lost: The Rise and Fall of the Working-Class Family in America.” “We have a cultural lag where our views of masculinity have not caught up to the change in the job market,” he said.

* * *