He spoke at a Boeing factory that had just rejected unionization—but didn’t bring it up. He never does.

Donald Trump traveled to a Boeing plant in South Carolina on Friday, ostensibly to poke around the company’s new jet and sit in the cockpit. But his real interest was the few thousand workers assembled in the hanger, and the television cameras behind them. “We love our workers, and we are going to protect our workers,” he said. “We are going to fight for our families, and we are going to fight for more jobs and better-paying jobs for the loyal citizens of our country.” The president’s 20-minute speech, made to a room of people who normally wear hard hats, was more striking for what it didn’t discuss: the role—if any—that organized labor should play in ensuring that prosperity. It was a surprising omission, given the plant’s recent history: Earlier in the week, workers at the very same Charleston-area Boeing facility voted against unionizing. More than 2,000 people rejected the bid from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, out of 2,800 total votes— a pretty big defeat, though not particularly surprising in the labor-unfriendly South.

Perhaps if the Machinists had won, Trump would have been forced to acknowledge them. He instead stuck to pattern, praising workers and promising better wages, but ignoring—though not opposing outright—the efforts unions expend on the same goals. “If he wanted to talk about the importance of unionization, he could have, over and over again,” said Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the left-leaning Economic Policy institute. “And over and over again, he chose not to. I do think that does speak to where he is on traditional collective bargaining.” To be clear, the North Charleston plant is hardly a fair bellwether for the fate of labor in the rest of the country. From the beginning, the Machinists faced an uphill slog. Unions represent only 1.6 percent of the total workforce in South Carolina, the lowest rate in the country. State politicians are generally skeptical of labor; former governor Nikki Haley once joked she wore high heels because she’s “kicked the unions out every day of the week since I’ve been here.” The plant’s workers also have a complicated history with the Machinists. In 2010, the union filed an unfair-labor-practice complaint to block Boeing from opening the new plant, arguing the company was shuttling jobs from Washington state, where the Machinists represented a sister facility. Union leaders eventually relented after Boeing agreed to raise wages and expand production in the Pacific Northwest, but the fight left many South Carolinians feeling like the union was against them.