Business owners, and their attorneys, have been careful to characterize the firings as a matter of company policy. In a statement, Bradley Coatings, the Tennessee paint company, said that the company did not receive adequate notice from its employees regarding the walkout: “The reason these employees missed work—to engage in peaceful demonstrations—had nothing to do with [Bradley Coatings]’s decision to terminate them.” JVS Masonry, the company in Colorado, cited a similar reasoning, though the now-former employees maintain that they had obtained permission to take the day off. What will happen to the workers who participated? Business owners who supported their striking employees geared up in advance, preparing to run limited services, letting customers know about the disruption, and clarifying the company’s policy for “A Day Without Immigrants” with their employees. For other businesses, however, there seemed to be some confusion regarding how to handle the situation. For workers without such amenable employers, the issue is thornier. Before the strike, law firms specializing in employment law and human resources advisers published articles warning employers to refrain from disciplining workers participating in “A Day Without Immigrants,” and instead suggested talking to their employees and working out an arrangement allowing them to participate. A notice sent by the Colorado Restaurant Association advised its members not to take action against employees participating in the strike, beyond not paying those who decide not to show up.

The legality of the firings remains a gray area, and likely comes down to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). “The answer is somewhat murky,” says Charlotte Garden, an associate professor at the Seattle University School of Law and an expert in labor law, over email. “The National Labor Relations Act protects workers’ rights to engage in concerted activity for mutual aid or protection, and the scope of what falls under that umbrella is quite broad. So it is likely that some forms of worker protest about the likely effects of Trump Administration policies on immigrant workers would be protected. But that protection would not necessarily include every tactic that workers might use.” Garden explained that while it’s clear that employers can’t fire workers for talking about striking, it’s unclear whether missing work for the strike would be protected by the NLRA. While 2017’s protest took on a special urgency, it is not the first year one like it has been held. After the 2006 “Day Without Immigrants,” the NLRB sided with employers, saying they did not violate the NLRA for firing workers who missed work to attend the protest, since protesting the federal government’s immigration policies is not employer-related. Two years later, however, the NLRB clarified its guidelines for political advocacy. Under the new directions, while striking for “mutual aid or protection” is legally protected, those protesting immigration policies can be disciplined “neutrally.” How the National Labor Relations Board’s General Counsel interprets those guidelines now, will determine whether or not workers have recourse. Richard Griffin, who was nominated by Obama in 2013 and whose term runs through the end of this year, currently holds the position.