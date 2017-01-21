“I think all indications are that people are going to get poorer under the Trump administration.”

Aside from the large crowds at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington D.C., perhaps the most memorable aspect of the event were they homemade signs carried by protestors. They contained a myriad of messages: slogans supporting well-known activist movements, jokes about the newly inaugurated President, and messages calling for unity and empowerment. But another subset of signage focused on concerns that President Trump, and those in his cabinet, would increase existing economic inequality, particularly for women. “I am deeply concerned that Donald Trump is in a lot of ways threatening everything I hold dear in terms of civil rights, civil liberties, in terms of focusing on issues of economic inequality,” said Melanie DeSilva of Shutesbury, Massachusetts. She noted Trump’s pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act and his order to suspend the FHA mortgage interest rate cut—his first official order as president—as causes for concern, despite his pledge to help all Americans, particularly those struggling to find their financial footing.

“There’s no indication—besides his rhetoric—that he’s really interested in helping low-income people. He’s against raising the minimum wage which is something that is absolutely vital when it comes to dealing with income inequality. I think all indications are that people are going to get poorer under the trump administration,” she told me. The protestors I spoke with seemed unconvinced that Trump’s plans of cutting taxes for individuals and corporations would actually work as promised—resulting in more and better jobs that would help put more Americans to work and raise their wages. “How many times do we have to have an administration attempt trickle down strategies? It doesn’t work,” DeSilva said. She wasn’t alone in this assessment. “It hasn’t worked in the past—when taxes are cut nothing happens. The wealthy get wealthier and lower income people get hurt worse,” said Sarah Taber of Silver Spring, Maryland. Taber’s friend, Emily Wrubel, who joined her from New Hampshire for the march, is also dubious that Trump’s economic platform will actually help. She’s especially concerned about his plans to halt and repeal federal initiatives to strengthen safety net programs in favor state-specific laws. “When they talk about handing things back to the state—I don’t live in a state that will do much for anybody,” Wrubel said. Members of unions representing female-dominated industries including nursing, teaching, and domestic workers were also numerous. Bethany Clerico, a member of the United University Professions union—a group that represents faculty working in the State University of New York system—told me that she and her colleagues came to D.C. to, in party, speak up for women’s rights including equal pay.