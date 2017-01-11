With confirmation hearings beginning, attention is shifting slightly away from Trump and toward those who may make up his administration. Like the president-elect under whom they may soon be serving, many of Trump’s nominees have been pulled from the upper echelons of the business community or are otherwise political outsiders. Also like Trump, many of them have come under significant scrutiny for how their pasts may lead to conflicts of interest with the roles they are nominated to serve. These are especially noteworthy because, unlike during the transitions to previous administrations, it appears that this year’s confirmation hearings will begin before the Office of Government Ethics has had adequate time to perform background checks. This highly unusual turn of events goes against the explicit objection of the Director of the OGE, who wrote in a letter to the Senate’s Democratic leadership that he is “not aware of any occasion in the four decades since OGE was established when the Senate has held a confirmation hearing before the nominee has completed the ethics review” and warned, “For as long as I am Director, OGE’s staff and agency ethics officials will not succumb to pressure to cut corners and ignore conflicts of interest.” (Also of note is a letter from current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who in 2008 sent then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid a letter detailing his expectations for thorough ethical clearance but is now questioning the motives of those calling for the same for Trump’s nominees.)

Moreover, in contrast with the rules for the president, there are both explicit rules regarding conflicts of interest for appointed officials and a long history of appointed officials abusing their offices for personal financial gain. With regard to the former, the law “prohibits an executive branch employee from participating personally and substantially in a particular Government matter that will affect his own financial interests” or those of his family members, a general partner, or any organization with whom he or she “serves as an officer, director, trustee, general partner, or employee” or may one day be employed. Violations could result in jail time of up to five years, a fine of up to $50,000, or both; investigations into alleged misconduct fall under the purview of the Justice Department. For the latter, perhaps the most infamous example of executive-branch officeholders acting in their personal financial interests is the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s, in which Warren G. Harding’s Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall was convicted of accepting bribes in administering the leases for oil reserves in Wyoming and California. The administration of Ulysses S. Grant, meanwhile, was plagued by scandals in seven federal departments, ranging from gold speculation in the State Department to bribery for postal contracts, to the Whiskey Ring scandal, which led to the resignation of Grant’s Supervisor of Internal Revenue and his personal secretary. In recent decades, more than 100 of Ronald Reagan’s appointees, including Attorney General Edwin Meese and Deputy Chief of Staff Michael Deaver, were investigated for financial impropriety, leading to numerous firings and resignations. During the Obama administration, opponents accused Steven Spinner, who served in multiple high-level roles in the Department of Energy, of inappropriately pushing for a $535 million loan guarantee for the solar company Solyndra while his wife worked at a law firm representing the company. Even more recently, allegations of conflicts of interest were arguably central to the 2016 presidential campaign, in which Trump repeatedly accused Hillary Clinton of inappropriately commingling her office as Secretary of State with her family’s foundation.

Additionally, since Trump’s election, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric have all been photographed in meetings that compromise even the illusion of distance from their father’s political dealings. All three appeared in photos of a summit between their father and the leaders of numerous technology companies, as well as a meeting with the president-elect and his Indian business partners. Ivanka and her husband sat in on a meeting between their father and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, even though Ivanka was at the time negotiating a branding deal with a company owned in part by the Japanese government. Donald Jr. and Eric, who the president-elect has decided will run the business in his stead, have both attended meetings on their father’s behalf. Along with the conflict-of-interest problems, all three have drawn criticism for allegedly selling access to the administration through their companies or charitable foundations. After Ivanka appeared on 60 Minutes, her company sent out an advertisement for the $10,000 bracelet that she wore on air. On December 6, the Eric Trump Foundation initiated an online auction for a chance to have a meeting over coffee with Ivanka; as criticism mounted, the foundation removed the web page, though not before the bidding reached more than $70,000. And both Eric and Donald Jr. were involved in a planned, but ultimately cancelled, charity fundraiser scheduled for the day after their father takes office whose attendees could pay up to $1 million for a private reception with the president-elect as well as a hunting trip with one of his two sons. In the aftermath, Trump announced that Eric would be closing down his foundation to prevent further speculation.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner’s business entanglements also create conflicts with his expected role in the Trump administration. First and foremost, some ethics experts believe that his involvement will trip federal anti-nepotism laws that have been in place since after John F. Kennedy named his brother Robert to the post of attorney general, although Trump’s and Kushner’s lawyers have concluded otherwise. On January 7, just two days before Trump’s transition team confirmed that Kushner would officially be taking a position, The New York Times reported that he has been pursuing a deal with the Chinese financial giant Anbang Insurance to redevelop 666 Fifth Avenue, a centerpiece of his real-estate holdings. Kushner’s brother, Josh Kushner, is a co-founder of the healthcare startup Oscar, which could stand to make millions off of the potential restructuring of the insurance market should Trump pursue repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. According to The New York Times, Kushner’s lawyer has said that he is taking several steps to mitigate conflicts of interest. These include getting rid of his common stocks and his stake in the New York Observer, selling many of his assets to his brother, creating a family trust to be controlled by his mother, and resigning from his role as chief executive of Kushner Companies. Though Kushner is so far taking more active steps than his father-in-law has, problems remain. As is the case with Trump’s proposed trust, having a family member administer a trust does not create nearly enough separation to make it truly blind. Moreover, like the president-elect’s business, many of Kushner’s assets are real-estate; simply handing over their operations doesn’t override Kushner’s existing knowledge of what will affect their value, even if he says he will recuse himself from decisions that may affect them. In other words, as with his father-in-law, conflicts of interest will remain unless Kushner takes more complete steps to distance himself from sources of income that could influence his decision-making in the White House.

Beyond the specific entanglements involving ArcelorMittal, Ross’s job as Secretary of Commerce would give him opportunities to advance his general interests in the steel industry: Unless he not only steps down from his position at ArcelorMittal but also sells his stake in the company, Ross will be profiting off of any decision by his own department that makes the company more money. As was noted during the campaign after it was reported that Trump used Chinese steel in some of his development projects, the Department of Commerce recently began a probe into the government-backed Chinese steel industry’s avoidance of American tariffs and use of a “dumping” strategy, in which the Chinese companies undermine the American industry by flooding the market with their product at an artificially low price. As Trump’s commerce secretary, Ross would be in charge of continuing the probe and developing a strategy moving forward, which could be done in a way that makes his own holdings more valuable. So far, representatives of Trump and Ross have dismissed these concerns by comparing Ross’s situation to that of Penny Pritzker, the billionaire businesswoman who has served in the role under President Obama since 2013. In order to comply with the Office of Government Ethics’ conflict-of-interest rules, Pritzker sold off her stake in more than 200 companies and resigned from her position with Hyatt; Ross could conceivably do the same and put his resulting assets in a blind trust. Until he does so, his billions in holdings and industry involvement could influence, or at the very least be seen as influencing, his decision-making in office.