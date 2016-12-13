Despite anticipation that the so-called Trump rally in the markets would continue through the close of 2016, most analysts were waiting for January’s bank-earnings reports before declaring the “Trump bump” official. Now those reports are in, and it’s clear: Several major banks are enjoying large upticks in earnings in the wake of the election—at least for now. On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs reported $7.1 billion in earnings for 2016 while Citigroup reported earnings of $14.9 billion—each due in part to a double-digit increase in trading revenue and with particularly strong fourth-quarter results. Earlier in the month, Bank of America reported that its fourth-quarter profit climbed 48 percent from the previous year, and JP Morgan reported record earnings of $24.7 billion for 2016. Even Wells Fargo, with its massive fake-account scandal and missed earnings expectations, enjoyed some gains from the post-election rally. These earnings bumps are partly because of the frenzy of trading that followed the election.

The relationship between trading and investor confidence is an important one. Trading revenue comes from banks buying securities then selling them to clients at a higher price. In order to boost those revenues, investors have to feel confident that its a good time to dabble in the markets. Higher bank profits help to encourage greater confidence from traders and investors, who believe that if the bank is making money, they can too. All of these parties seem to be getting a boost ahead of Trump’s official start date. According to a new report from UBS Investor Watch, a quarterly survey of over 2,000 investors with at least $1 million in assets, investor optimism has been soaring since Trump got elected. The report tracked investors for the last six months to measure their shifting mindset before and after the 2016 election and found that, in general, the end of the campaign and the election of a new president has made many feel optimistic about the future of the markets. “It was a highly unconventional election cycle and election year and now that uncertainty is behind us. That brings a sense of relief,” said Sameer Aurora, the lead researcher of the report for UBS Wealth Management Americas. Aurora says that driving the increase in confidence has been investors desire for political change, something they believe Trump will bring to Washington. They also believe that the new administration will make for a friendlier business and regulatory environment—which could also help boost earnings.