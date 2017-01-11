People sometimes talk about education as though it’s something that ends. High schools, colleges, grad schools: They commence, they conclude, and then you just work. But in an economy in which automation and globalization are rapidly changing and even eliminating certain jobs, American workers and companies might come to see education not as a life-stage, but as a way of living. The need for ongoing education is clear from the recent experience of America’s manufacturing sector. Between 2000 and 2008, industrial production grew by 12 percent while the number of U.S. manufacturing jobs declined by more than 3 million. Many of these lost jobs were concentrated in Rust Belt areas that swung heavily toward Donald Trump. When The Atlantic's Alana Semuels investigated ways for Democrats to help the Rust Belt economy, she reported that almost every economist she spoke with mentioned the same thing: worker training program.

But as Semuels pointed out, there’s just one problem with government-run retraining programs. They don’t really work. Workers are reluctant to attend them for fear that they’re crummy (a reasonable estimation, given the research), or else that there won't be suitable jobs once they’ve finished the program. For this reason, the best training might be on-the-job, like the well-respected apprenticeships in Germany. U.S. companies have resisted European-style training programs so far, since they’re expensive, unproven, and risky for the firm, as Americans switch jobs often and can take their training to another company. The U.S. government has the money to retrain workers, but not the curriculum. Companies have the expertise to teach relevant skills, but won’t spend the money. So why not bring them together to create a government-backed corporate retraining program, one in which Washington pays companies for only those curricula that raise workers’ wages? That’s the gist of a proposal, "Toward a New Capitalism,” from the Aspen Institute's Future of Work Initiative, which was co-chaired by Senator Mark Warner and former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels. It is called “pay for performance.” Here’s the idea in a nutshell. A young worker comes to Derek’s Factory to make freezers. After a year, I decide freezers are a terrible business, so I spend a couple thousand dollars training the young worker to make dishwashers. If she’s great at it, and her wages rise, the government will pay back Derek’s Factory a certain portion of my training cost. And what if the young worker leaves for Goldberg’s Factory? Doesn’t matter. I still get the same compensation from the government.