At the end of each month, the editors of The Atlantic’s Business channel round up their favorite stories about money, business, and economics from around the web. The list includes pieces that are informative, unique, and/or beautifully told.

This month’s pieces include plenty of investigations—one about spending abuses at the Pentagon, another about dubious intake policies at mental-health hospitals—and stories that focus on recurring questions, such as what the American dream really is, and who gets to be a part of it.

If you’ve missed a recent month’s roundup, you can find some here and here.

“Pentagon Buries Evidence of $125 Billion In Bureaucratic Waste”

Craig Whitlock and Bob Woodward | The Washington Post

For the military, the major allure of the study was that it called for reallocating the $125 billion for troops and weapons. Among other options, the savings could have paid a large portion of the bill to rebuild the nation’s aging nuclear arsenal, or the operating expenses for 50 Army brigades. But some Pentagon leaders said they fretted that by spotlighting so much waste, the study would undermine their repeated public assertions that years of budget austerity had left the armed forces starved of funds. Instead of providing more money, they said, they worried Congress and the White House might decide to cut deeper. So the plan was killed. The Pentagon imposed secrecy restrictions on the data making up the study, which ensured no one could replicate the findings. A 77-page summary report that had been made public was removed from a Pentagon website.

