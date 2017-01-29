If Donald Trump’s first days in office have been any indication, the 45th president wants to keep business leaders on his side. During his meetings with the executives of some of the country's largest firms, Trump said that he would roll back regulations (an executive order signed on Monday will require the elimination of two existing regulations for every new regulation that is implemented) and cut the corporate tax rate—both of which were promises he made on the campaign trail. Trump keeps focusing on this combination—paring away regulations and lowering taxes—for a reason. Whether such actions will actually result in more jobs or better prices for consumers is a point of contention, especially among politicians and economists. But these issues matter a lot to business leaders, according to a survey done by the financial-services company PricewaterhouseCoopers, or PwC. The survey asked almost 1,400 executives from around the world what their greatest concerns are when it comes to the future of their companies. Around 80 percent of the CEOs surveyed cited uncertainty about economic growth and overregulation, and nearly two-thirds said that reducing costs was one of their main goals for the next 12 months.

It makes sense, then, that business leaders are feeling optimistic about the Trump presidency. “I think there’s a belief—whether it proves true or not, I'm unsure—that the current administration will have a direction around taxation and regulation that will benefit business growth, job creation, top-line growth and bottom-line growth,” says Bob Moritz, the global chairman of PwC. “They feel a little bit more confident than before.” There’s some early evidence that Moritz is right about executives’ rising confidence. As my colleague Bourree Lam wrote, earnings reports released in January showed that many major banks fared well during the final weeks of 2016, on the heels of the broad market growth after the election. Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Airlines, told me that the future is looking encouraging for his company. “We have seen a renewed sense of confidence in the business community as well as the consumer, to travel and to invest more in their travel dollars and travel experience,” Bastian said. “Can you call it a specific effect of the new president? I don't know. But there's no question that it had a benefit for us.” Whether or not he can directly connect Delta’s promising fourth quarter and the new president, Bastian says he can see why business leaders would be optimistic. “The policies he's advocating—the infrastructure investments, the lower tax rates, the ability to get after regulations and make it easier to do business—all of those are very business-friendly policies and practices,” he said. “And the business community is very excited about that.”

Still, a rollback on regulations and cutting the corporate tax rate won’t solve all of the challenges that business leaders told PwC that they’re facing, which include skills shortages, increased protectionism, the advance of automation, and the speed of technological change more generally. But even in the face of challenges like these, the executives I spoke with remained optimistic that the administration—and their businesses—can adapt. Bastian says that despite Trump’s pledges to step up antitrust enforcement, for example, he’s unconcerned about the loss of the airline industry’s antitrust immunity, and, more specifically, on deals such as Delta’s partnership with Aeromexico. “Antitrust immunity in our industry has proven to create jobs, create growth for the businesses. It's a necessary requirement,” he said. When I asked Moritz about how Trump’s proposed changes to visa, immigration, or passport programs might impact his firm’s ability to move people around to other global offices, he said that it was a concern, but that ultimately the company would learn how to redeploy resources in order to cope—and perhaps would end up relying more heavily on virtual technology. The PwC survey brought up other dilemmas that can’t be easily solved with government policies. Among the issues that CEOs are most worried about is consumers’ declining trust in brands. According to PwC, in 2013 only 37 percent of CEOs worried that a lack of trust in a business could hurt company growth. In this year’s survey, 58 percent believed that lack of brand trust could hamper growth. This is, in part, due to just how seamlessly social media has connected companies, employees, and consumers (and, not to mention, presidents). And in some ways, that can seem risky. “In today's world, with technology, with data, with social media, I can take a picture put it on the web, get 10 million hits and I have a market-capital implication in an instant,” says Moritz, referring to how a single viral post can instantly generate national (and sometimes unwelcome) attention. “That's the world of complexity that the business community is interacting with, and the challenge is, how do you learn to be agile enough to react to that?”