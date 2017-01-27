On Thursday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said something sufficiently confusing that for a minute, people believed that the Trump administration intended to raise funds for a border wall by imposing a 20 percent tariff on all imports from countries with which the U.S. runs a trade deficit— including Mexico. It soon became clear that Spicer was not talking about a tariff per se, but something more like the House GOP’s border adjustment tax. (And then it later became clear that Spicer wasn’t even saying this was an actual plan, just an idea he was floating.) President Donald Trump and his administration have used the term “border tax” in some confusing ways. It’s been used to refer to everything from a classic tariff, to a specialized tax on companies that offshore jobs, to the border adjustment—which is part of the House Republican’s tax reform proposal. So what is the difference between a tariff and a border adjustment? A tariff can raise the prices of specific imports from specific countries, singling out a country like Mexico, for example. The border adjustment, by contrast, is a broader measure that would reconfigure corporate taxation, for all goods from anywhere outside the U.S.

“A tariff is a tax on certain foreign goods, whereas a border adjustment is a comprehensive attempt to shift U.S. tax from being a tax on production to a tax on sales,” explained Scott Greenberg, an analyst at the Tax Foundation, an independent research organization on tax policy. In the House Republican’s tax reform plan, the border adjustments are similar to a Value Added Tax (VAT). Both foreign and domestically produced products would be taxed, but exports—things made in America that are not sold here—would be exempt from tax. Higher taxes on imports paired with lower taxes on exports will theoretically cancel each other out, as demand increases for U.S. exports (they’ll be cheaper) and the U.S. will demand fewer foreign goods (since they’ll be more expensive). Economists say this will result in a shift in exchange rates that will the offset taxes: In theory, the dollar will strengthen as a result of increased demand for cheaper American-made products. Then, as a result of a stronger dollar, American-made products won’t be so cheap and foreign goods will become cheaper since a stronger dollar increases purchasing power—offsetting the import tax. The border adjustment is also part of a plan that would reduce the corporate income-tax rate (something Trump has already promised American business leaders), since companies would be taxed where their income is earned rather than where products are made.