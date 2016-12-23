So when we asked if sexism had affected their careers, many of our former classmates shared stories of harassment, as though anything less than being openly ogled or physically groped doesn’t count. Which leads to the third reason it is possible the numbers are low: The most insidious kind of sexism is also the hardest to identify—the small micro-aggressions that pepper the meetings and interactions that make up many women’s workdays. Moreover, for this generation of women there may have been nothing noteworthy about sexism, which meant that when we pressed the women for specific instances they couldn’t recall any. Of the 34 percent of our former classmates who reported encountering some kind of sexism in their career, the vast majority of them believed that it didn't directly block their advancement—and all of them said they had expected to experience some sexism over the years. What we found interesting was the degree to which this generation of women felt newly empowered to stand up and shout about it. Setting aside the reasons behind the numbers, the stories we heard were cringe-worthy. A TV writer in Los Angeles had her outfits and her body scrutinized daily by her male boss, even as peers admonished him. That same woman, who left Hollywood and eventually landed in Dallas as an associate creative director in advertising, was passed over for a promotion in favor of a less-accomplished male colleague once, she says, and then a second time told she was being denied a promotion because her (male) boss had heard she was pregnant. She fought back, and was poised to earn the promotion after all, but quit, disgusted with a company and culture that didn’t seem to value her talent.

She wasn’t the only woman to struggle while pregnant. A lawyer at a corporate firm in Washington, D.C., was on the partner track. When her time had arrived to be promoted, she was pregnant and was asked if she could “wait a year.” The firm planned to promote a male associate with fewer years of experience. Her reply: “No, I cannot.” The decision underwent managerial discussion. It was 2008, the heart of the financial crisis, and the firm was frantically trying to round up clients. Our subject marched into her supervisor’s office, pledged her loyalty to the firm and to whatever commitment was needed by partners to acquire new business; she was notified the next day that she secured the promotion. A day later she went into labor. We were of course not shocked that sexism and harassment still exist in the workplace, but what we found interesting was the degree to which this generation of women felt newly empowered to stand up and shout about it. Our mothers’ generation hadn’t had this opportunity: It wasn’t until 1988 that a group of iron workers filed the first class-action sexual-harassment suit. The women struggled to find someone to take the case, and it wasn’t settled until 1998. In contrast to the previous generation, our former classmates nearly unanimously addressed the incidents directly or through a formal process. An insurance executive put up with months of snide comments from a male co-worker (“When are you going to have babies and quit?” was one of his favorite questions) before filing a formal complaint with HR. A utilities manager had a client, seated next to her at a work dinner, put his hand on her knee, and then gradually moved it to her butt. She switched seats immediately, and called her boss to complain the next day. Both women were disappointed with what happened next. The insurance executive’s co-worker was sent to sensitivity training. The utilities executive’s boss told her this client was just one of those guys who does that to people. Her response: “Okay,” I said. “But I need you to know, if that ever happens again, I am going to stand up, and scream at the top of my lungs, ‘Get your fucking hands off me.’” While neither woman got the outcome they had hoped for, we considered it progress from the Mad Men era that for these women, it was a foregone conclusion that they weren’t going to put up with that sort of behavior. We couldn’t help but wonder what and how these women would have achieved if they hadn’t been told, directly or subtly, that their job wasn’t intended to be performed by a woman. But beyond these cases of extreme harassment, we also found that for many of the women of our cohort, routine sexist comments were the incidents that made them question their own talent and success potential. While it’s tempting to dismiss such comments as a minor annoyance, the fact remains that these regular incidents of sexism are still diminishing women’s professional progress. One former classmate, whose first job was a management-training program that had her driving a Wonder Bread truck in Chicago, was approached by her gruff male union rep in a grocery store aisle after a delivery. He threatened: “This isn’t the right job for you.” She stuck it out for a year at the company, enough to look fine on her resume, and then quickly found another job. An insurance-company executive, when out-of-town (male) colleagues visited, was excluded from a planned work dinner with everyone (male) who reported to her. She called the team members on it, joking, “Maybe I can come next time,” and reminded them that she was the one who made decisions on the team. And Hana, who started a digital user-experience company 15 years ago, has been asked by (older, male) clients in introductory meetings: “Do you run that company all by yourself?” When someone poses a question like that, it’s hard not to pause for a moment and wonder, “Do I run it by myself? Am I qualified to do such a thing?”