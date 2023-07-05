Outdoor Day

In elementary school, my mother rides the red bus to “defense class.”

Station one she crosses a brook with knotted rope.

Station two she bandages someone’s leg. Station three

she affixes her gas mask and crawls the path to station four,

where she eats goulash with friends. They walk home singing

The golden gate is open, opened with a golden key.

Grown, when defenseless against “dust in the blood,” stuck

at the base of the stairs with a weighted head, she brings herself

outdoors. Station one she climbs a step. Station two

she climbs a step. In my living room hangs a painting

that reads, “The rope at the end of the rope.”

In my mother’s living room is a window

where I watch her feed the grackles from her hand.