I Wish I Could Remember

what you said that cracked us up

until we sank back on the bed

and sighed. The truth is, we were never

more in love than we were then,

when all the chemo, radiation,

everything was over. We

held hands. Sometimes, I’d lean across

to readjust your cannula

to help you breathe. Sometimes, I’d dream

that we were drifting down a river,

neither of us noticing

that the river we were drifting down

had grown too wide to see the shore

on either side. It’s just a dream,

I’d tell myself. But dreams are how

we travel through the dark, and why

I heard the hiss of oxygen—

the plash of waves against our bow—

when my mind turned to you this morning,

trying to remember, decade

after decade, what you said.