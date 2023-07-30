Poem

I Wish I Could Remember

A poem for Sunday

By Michael White
A black-and-white photo of a woman's hand resting over a man's hand
Nancy Borowick
what you said that cracked us up
           until we sank back on the bed
and sighed. The truth is, we were never

more in love than we were then,
            when all the chemo, radiation,
everything was over. We

held hands. Sometimes, I’d lean across
            to readjust your cannula
to help you breathe. Sometimes, I’d dream

that we were drifting down a river,
            neither of us noticing
that the river we were drifting down

had grown too wide to see the shore
            on either side. It’s just a dream,
I’d tell myself. But dreams are how

we travel through the dark, and why
            I heard the hiss of oxygen—
the plash of waves against our bow—

when my mind turned to you this morning,
            trying to remember, decade
after decade, what you said.