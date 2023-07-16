They won’t stop. Leaves, slick, wet—

Curled around shrubs, blanketing

the funeral garden where ravens rest.

Why am I married to longing & lament?

I’d like to slap the face of my unseemly

devotion. Wake up. Don’t be afraid. Wag

your beauty like a dirty dog. Trees shed their pious

costumes. Wind unfurls & as if in ecstasy

more scatter to mock my loyalty. Yes,

cleanup’s messy, imperfect, a disaster.

My limbs hurt. My back aches. One minute

it’s dark, sun hiding behind maple’s bark;

the next the light is fixed, like a shattered heart.