Refugee Year

There was war somewhere on the news.

Every day. In America. On the border.

War locked away in the darkened envelope

of our stirred, combusting minds.

Winter arrived late with its diaphanous

wings & unsalted sidewalks bandaged

with new snow. Dish racks I arranged in

the pantry glistened with dry crusts where

baked bread or croissants should have

been. In the week of power outages,

in the year of hunger, all we had was love,

its fused & infinite grammar, its wet eyes

& tenderness for days. This will do, I said

to my boyfriend, as he rinsed the dishes

in the sink, as I shoveled the overnight

snow crowding out the sidewalk.

This & perhaps your arm hanging down my

shoulder & staying there a little longer will do.