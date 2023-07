In 2014, an unarmed, Black 18-year-old named Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The Department of Justice subsequently published a report documenting racist policing and court practices in the city. This poem was compiled from the redacted pages 50 to 64 and excerpted from the poet Nicole Sealey’s forthcoming collection, The Ferguson Report: An Erasure.

