Poem

Claude Glass as Night Song

A poem for Sunday

By Janelle Tan
a blurry silhouette of a man
Aleksandr Babarikin
Saved Stories

i hadn’t failed until i watched your back
trembling in the dark window.

turning away to pick up
the fallen comforter,

i wanted to say, don’t look at me
like this

backfiring with want
as the dark turned you sharp.

those days, light a commodity to save,
i kept looking into the windows

of dark rooms to watch
you next to me.

you, tidying your hair
in the reflection,

bright against the jumble
of construction—
i held on to you

out of the corner of my eye.
some sanctuary.

i wanted your chest beating
in my chest,

so i couldn’t look at you.
what mortality—

turning away at beauty
to preserve

my exit.
and what worship—

to paint you
with my back to you.

to watch your reflection
like a wound.