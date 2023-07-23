Claude Glass as Night Song

i hadn’t failed until i watched your back

trembling in the dark window.



turning away to pick up

the fallen comforter,



i wanted to say, don’t look at me

like this—



backfiring with want

as the dark turned you sharp.



those days, light a commodity to save,

i kept looking into the windows



of dark rooms to watch

you next to me.



you, tidying your hair

in the reflection,



bright against the jumble

of construction—

i held on to you



out of the corner of my eye.

some sanctuary.



i wanted your chest beating

in my chest,



so i couldn’t look at you.

what mortality—



turning away at beauty

to preserve



my exit.

and what worship—



to paint you

with my back to you.



to watch your reflection

like a wound.