Fieldnotes

then the marsh, then the bog, then the cactus, there were cougars

here, and glaciers, then the kettlestone, then the vernal pond, then the

hedges, then the sandmines, then the lost egg, so a praying mantis, so

you would come upon it, the lost egg, so you would feel the sticky

foam, ask if it is full, still full, a potential, potential, you would ask, of

the variety, was it the native species, how to tell, you can’t tell, from

the egg, you could tell by the gait, the way the body moved, and

when, and how, they approached, approached unknowns, as

subjects, as objects, as something to eat, something to own,

something to seed, to grow, to understand, that’s it, all there was, is,

to how, how to tell, and all, all of this, all of this, at the base, of the

sandpile, where you would ask, you would ask, if that’s it, if that’s

that, that’s something, to pray for