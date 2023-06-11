Fieldnotes

Poem

A poem for Sunday

By Zoe Hitzig
the night sky reflected in water surrounded by shrubs
Millennium Images / Gallery Stock
then  the  marsh,  then  the  bog,  then  the  cactus,  there  were  cougars
here,  and glaciers,  then the kettlestone,  then the vernal pond,  then the
hedges,  then the sandmines,  then the lost egg,  so a praying mantis,  so
you  would come  upon  it,  the  lost  egg,  so  you  would  feel the sticky
foam,  ask if it is full,  still full,  a potential, potential,  you would ask, of
the  variety,  was  it  the  native  species,  how to tell,  you can’t tell,  from
the  egg,  you  could  tell  by  the  gait,  the  way  the  body  moved,  and
when,    and    how,    they    approached,    approached    unknowns,  as
subjects,   as    objects,    as    something   to   eat,   something   to   own,
something  to  seed,  to  grow,  to  understand,  that’s it,  all there was, is,
to how,  how  to  tell,  and all,  all of this,  all of this,  at the base,  of  the
sandpile,  where  you  would  ask,  you  would  ask,  if  that’s  it,  if that’s
that, that’s something, to pray for