I watch the winding creek.

There’s a body

knows how to catch light.

Goes all gold

from tongue to inky tail.

One creek’s water spills

into that of another

easy as a cottonmouth

twists round its mate.

You ever seen them at it?

In spring,

lazy under oakshade.

They come so close

you can’t tell which

is opening.

There’s a love

that’s holy. All giving

and no take.