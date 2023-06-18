The Summer My Father Was a Cowboy

was the same summer he met my mother.

He and Uncle Max, home from college,

worked the family farm, drove cattle

between fields, passed out by a fire

after trading swigs of Old Grand-Dad

from Max’s flask, the night sky lit up

like a marquee, “Kashmir” playing softly

on their portable radio. It was 1975.

On off days, he’d drive to Carbondale

and see Dylan or Elton. He grew

his first beard, wore aviators and snap-button

shirts, smashed a copperhead’s skull

with the heel of his boot. He met her,

friend of a friend, on someone’s front porch.

Late July. He pulled a beer from a cooler

and handed it to her. Overhead, carpenter bees

dug into the eaves, dropping a little wood dust

that hung in the air, caught on the wind,

briefly softening the view, lightly obscuring it.

At what point should I tell you

my father spent that summer on the farm,

resigned from his job in Chicago,

because he abandoned his first marriage,

washed his hands of a daughter, and hardly

looked back? And what to do with this?

Knowing my existence depends

on these facts—the beer, the radio,

my sister—every one of them.