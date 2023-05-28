Poem

Tidal

A poem for Sunday

By Kim Addonizio
image of reflections on water
Devin Oktar Yalkin
For Donna

Rain comes back to the East River,
never the same river

but the buildings still toss their lights
on the water like flaming cocktails, the ferry

groans as it docks and then turns
away. Rain returns

to the river and goes
wherever souls go, thronging

forward and falling back. Your sister
at the end, flushed with morphine, called out

to the gone dog of your childhoods Here
girl, here

Come in from the balcony, honey.
I’ve made you some food.

Sit in this chair and force it down
and we’ll hate God together and remember her.