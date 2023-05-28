— For Donna

Rain comes back to the East River,

never the same river

but the buildings still toss their lights

on the water like flaming cocktails, the ferry

groans as it docks and then turns

away. Rain returns

to the river and goes

wherever souls go, thronging

forward and falling back. Your sister

at the end, flushed with morphine, called out

to the gone dog of your childhoods Here

girl, here—

Come in from the balcony, honey.

I’ve made you some food.

Sit in this chair and force it down

and we’ll hate God together and remember her.