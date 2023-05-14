— American goldfinch; Winston-Salem, North Carolina

First the horrible, reverberating thud



against the glass wall of the student union.



Then the discovery, huddled on the sidewalk.



A wonder it hasn’t been stepped on.



Only as I’m holding it do students notice,



a few stopping to ask, Is it dead? No,



just stunned. Probably concussed, tucked in



on itself, black and brassy feathers just as



I remember from my mother’s pocket Audubon.



Her favorite guide for our hikes through the woods



when I was young, listening for meadowlark, for thrush.



She taught me the importance of quiet,



my flipping of the book’s pages, even, too loud.



Behind the closed door of my office, I sometimes



take it from my shelf and leaf through her life list:



a few sheets of spiral notebook paper



tucked inside the front cover. There, in her tight



penmanship, eagles and falcons over Horseshoe Lake,



burrowing desert owls, condors on the coast.



The goldfinch. Here, in my hands. A little



encouragement, gentle tossing motion



by my cupped hand—suddenly remembering flight.



The bird collecting itself for a minute



on a low-hanging branch before skittering off



to a bigger tree, then out of sight. Washing my hands



in the bathroom by my office, I blink at myself



in the mirror. Small graces. Desk clock.



Fountain pen. Old paper, thin and translucent



as onionskin. Nothing to bury or mourn today.