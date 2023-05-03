Nostrand and Lincoln

in the crown fried chicken, the toilet seat lifted by a shelf,

nikes line the bathroom wall—

the cooks in their rubber slippers

call out another order.

our feet make us immigrants

before a first winter.

outside the small home

of this bathroom,

one of the cooks says, love you, bro,

rubbing the other cook’s forehead as he leaves for the night.

i love you, i say to you, and you, and you,

as i leave the bar.

in our living room above the crown fried chicken

you tell me, it’s aerodynamics—

the birds in front break the air

so the ones behind them face less resistance.

the birds individual, then

a collective,

rearranging themselves

so every bird can rest.

all i know about leaving a place

to land somewhere else

is defiance.

american desire.

my friend who lives in a basement apartment

with no windows and no light

tells me it is all worth it

because of the people she’s met in this city.

the immigrant quashing

of longing—

yet another door

cracked open,

the small sliver of light

we are taught to call home.

once, after i hugged you goodnight,

i asked the cook at crown fried chicken,

when do you rest?—he said,

if i rest, who will feed all of you?

every day we build

our homes

in another man’s heaven.