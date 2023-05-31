Near Darwin

He’s not so absorbed in the life around him

That he never looks up on clear nights

To admire the starry face of the sky.

But he’s awed even more by the earth he lives on,

By how much, for instance, its fertility

Depends on the unseen toil of earthworms.

Who would believe that over decades

Every inch of the field behind his house

Passes through their bodies again and again

As they feed on the dirt they tunnel through?

So much tireless turning over of loam,

So much natural harrowing, shredding, and leveling.

Yes, their work has undermined the stone wall

That marks the edge of his garden. But that’s a small price

For soil that nurtures the berries and grains

He enjoys at breakfast. Why turn from the table

To write a lament on the power of time

To undermine human effort when he can describe

How the work of worms helps sustain us?

Not to bother with them because they aren’t aware

Of his existence—how small-minded

That would seem to him in a species that prides itself

On understanding its place in the scheme of things,

As small-minded as thinking less of the stars

Because they aren’t twinkling for his benefit.

But the stars aren’t likely to go unnoticed

By a species quick to admire what’s distant,

Serene, and glittering, as opposed to what’s near,

Busy, and inconspicuous,

Working an inch beneath the grass.