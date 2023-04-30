On April 10, 1998, political leaders signed the Good Friday Agreement, a peace deal largely ending the Troubles, a violent 30-year conflict between British unionists and Irish nationalists in Northern Ireland. I wrote “The Comic Turn” to acknowledge the 25th anniversary of the signing.

— Stephen Sexton

In the cave-dark days

of tribes and spears,

one of us made

the image of a hand

blowing ochre and spit

through a bone pipe.

Someone was the first

to notice a chevron of geese

flies with a hundred quills.

Someone ran her fingers

along her father’s horse’s tail

and thought of music.

But however crude or fine

or ingenious it is,

the instrument is not the art.

These many generations,

tragedy has been our art:

the fatally flawed song

of a goat, the sorry ends

of great and decent people

bullied by circumstance.

What describes us now,

better than tragedy,

is comedy:

the song of a village,

its ordinary greatnesses,

trials and private griefs;

a story of the young

bewildered by the old,

by tradition’s glittery yoke.

In the comedy, jokes aside,

the past says yes to the future,

disguises are unraveled,

the warlike are pacified,

banquets, wine, marriages

follow lovers into history.

Whatever way it plays,

we know comedy by how

it must end: happiness.

And if its indefinite,

sure trajectory is happiness,

let us all be comedians

destined for it, who improvise,

who wing it on the hoof

according to our most

modest golden rule, which is

to say Yes and—? Yes and—?

while forever listens in.