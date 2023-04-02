The Light in Autumn

Someone was weeping,

wailing really; it was hard

to know who because we wore masks

in those days—

perhaps we do still.

The light outside was, as they say,

autumnal, as lavish and unforgiving

as god. The wailer

didn’t stop, and eventually,

because no one gets in or out

of Kroger fast, we tracked him,

a bagger, bawling

like a child, some of us

asking each other if he was

okay, knowing and hearing,

of course, he wasn’t.

And though we may have

pitied him, we did not

go to him, he whose cry

was both performative

and cathartic. It would be

accurate to say that I personally

envied him a little

and admired him a lot,

but wouldn’t have

traded places. I bagged my own

groceries at the self-check

and got the hell out,

the keening finally behind me,

though I couldn’t stop

hearing it. Leaves flipped

us off with their golden

fingers, the clouds held back

a darkness—you could tell—

while the sun, well,

the sun was so strong,

I didn’t even have to

look that showboat directly

in the eyes for my eyes

to fill with tears.