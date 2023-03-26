Me? Once way far in time in a village coiled from stone

I met an elder in a teahouse. He proposed, and I said yes

I’ll join you, and we walked together to the vendor of new hearts.

I bought one, an olive, a fat one, did as I was told,

set it on my soft chest near where my birthmark is

and when I flew home and kissed my children

one sniffed up “dandelion” and the other hmmmmed “wild grass.”

A friend said since that trip I give my time more easy,

that my my bads and sorrys have a ghee-ish butter feel.

Look, you’re the friend who said I share time freer, so you

know the olive worked; so my dear one, as I sit here

at your bedside consoling while you sweat out in your

nightgown-jellied grief, let me choose. For you?

A sweet-tart pomegranate, prongonat, combo lung and heart.

Efficient pumper for the hiccup sobs to come.

It’s even lovelier when broken—and whole? Thug-tough.

Unlike Evie’s Red Delicious, when slit does not air-brown.

Friend, why wouldn’t you want to have in you

self-parable, hive of glammy seed coats just embedded

not stuck? I should tell you as you brow-twitch in this dim room’s

lily smell, babes, when a new hub starts its sink-in, fuck, it burns,

and coughing up the old one with its huck pneumonics isn’t nice,

but the godheart can’t live through abscission. How it goes, I’ve heard,

you’re out part-fine then brown anthurium leaf drops on your shoe.