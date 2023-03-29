the gun heard the first shot the gun thought it was a bursting pipe the

gun heard the second shot and the third and the fourth the gun real-

ized this was not a pipe the gun’s teacher told everyone to get on the

ground the gun’s teacher went to lock the door the gun saw glass

break and the teacher slump and bleed and fall silent the gun

texted its parents and said i love you i’m so sorry for any trouble i’ve

caused all these years you mean so much to me i’m so sorry the gun

thought it would never leave the classroom the gun moved to a closet

filled with several other shaking guns the gun texted its best friends in

the group chat to see if they were okay the gun waited on a response

the gun received one the gun did not receive another the gun waited

for an hour the gun heard the door kicked open the gun was still in

the closet and didn’t know who had entered the room the gun thought

this was the end the gun thought of prom and graduation and college

and children and all the things the gun would never have the gun heard

more bullets the gun heard he’s down! the gun climbed out of the closet

the gun put its hands on its head the gun walked outside the gun

saw the cameras the gun hugged its sobbing mother and cried into her

arms the gun heard thoughts and prayers the gun heard Second Amend-

ment the gun heard lone wolf the gun texted its friend again the gun

waited for a message the message never came