There you are

this cold day

boiling the water on the stove,

pouring the herbs into the pot,

hawthorn, rose;

buying the tulips

& looking at them, holding

your heart in your hands at the table

saying please, please, to nobody else

there in the kitchen with you.

How hard, how heavy this all is.

How beautiful, these things you do,

in case they help, these things you do

that, although you haven’t said it yet,

say that you want to live.