What’s Unsaid

How often driving down those roads

we hoped we wouldn’t hit something,

the goats we’d passed that morning

herded by that hour so the jackals

wouldn’t make quick work of them,

red yolk rupturing over peaks

as we raced the light down the mountain.

Only once did a boar burst out of the

woods like a question just as soon retracted.

Then we were alone again with everything

we didn’t say, the wind farms winding their

great arms through nothing,

turning from a place too far to hear.