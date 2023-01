I couldn’t let it drown. I ripped off a piece

of my sandwich bag, lifted it to safety.

Its little legs reached behind its back

to stroke its wings dry.

I, too, have stretched my legs

in strange positions. Is this a leap?

What did you expect? For me to let the bug

just be a bug. To leave it alone

when it already planned on dying.

To reach out and not imagine myself the God

I wish would lift me from the water.