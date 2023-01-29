Poem Beginning With a Sentence From My Last Will & Testament



Lucy, when I die,

I want you to scatter one-third of my ashes among the sand dunes

of Virginia Beach.



Here I’ve come every summer for three and a half decades.

Here you and Eleanor

learned to swim in the ocean waves and bodysurf.



Here your mother

and I once walked hand in hand for miles and made love among

warm sand dunes



by starlight when we were young. We grew apart. Argued or kept silent.

Your grandmother and grandfather

died here. Until the end, they could hear the surf breathe and sigh



as wind does

through deciduous trees. Seagulls crying. I keep inhaling the healing

salt air



and tasting the salt of saltwater. After I leave this spindrift life,

the Atlantic Ocean

will continue. Children will keep chasing its waves



as the surf withdraws.

They will run from the waves as the surf comes thundering in. They play

tag with infinity.



Middle-aged couples will walk their black labs and golden retrievers on these

sands that the surf pounds

flat like a drunken fist pounding a smooth oak bar to underscore



some obscure

convoluted point that neither the fist nor the bartender

can truly grasp.



For the truth is far beyond our reach. The truth is that on the day I die

a man will be flying

a kite in the shape of a red Chinese dragon. It will fly so high



he can barely

see it. Baby spotted sharks with their leopard skin wash up

dead on the shore,



their gills clogged with sand after storms. Teenage boys

keep hurling

footballs back and forth as if their muscled bodies are metronomes



for the music

the ocean makes. Shy teenage girls will keep singing their pop songs,

so full of unfulfilled



desire, to the doo-wop, doo-wah of the surf. They will dye

their hair pink

or pale blue as cotton candy. All of it will continue as it always



does, almost

the same. When I die, families will still keep pitching their pastel-colored

awnings, shade tents,



and sun umbrellas like giant dahlias and make their nomad

encampments

on the sand. They will stay a week or two and then depart



for more permanent

shelters inland. Lucy, I like nothing better than walking with you

for hours on the beach.



First, north as far as Fort Story’s No Trespassing signs.

Then south

three miles from 81st Street toward the boardwalk and hotels.



A boy holds

a girl, whose long legs wrap around him. He carries her into

the surf while she



screams ecstatically as the cold waves buffet them. He staggers

but does not fall.

You are recovering from twenty-eight-hour shifts during surgical rotation



at medical school. You tell me

that your sole patient yesterday had cancer. It has metastasized

to lungs, kidney,



spleen, spine, brain. “It is inoperable,” you say. “There’s nothing

I can do,

except make her comfortable.” You mean more oxycontin,



then morphine.

Yard-high letters in the sand spell STEPH HEARTS

DOLLY. All



our thousands of naked footprints crisscross the sand.

A sandcastle

stands with terraces, towers, winding staircases, a moat,



and the most

delicate of arches over the moat. Nothing is all the more beautiful

because it is



fragile. The tide is either coming in or going out.

I don’t know

which. With its bent, outstretched wings, a lone brown pelican



dive-bombs

the ocean, skims low, only a few inches above the waves,

looking for fish.