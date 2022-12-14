The Shout
A poem for Wednesday
i. m. Noah Eli Gordon
You’ve died and I thought Noah I would see you
Again I always thought and we weren’t close ex
cept for it might have been ten days it was it
Ten or eleven years ago when we do
You where you are remember do you there
Remember who you were and are you content
Finally with who you are days when we sent
Emails and packages of books a flur
ry you to me and me to you ten days
Of blazing friendship then eleven years
Of friendly silence silence now a shout
At the face of a cliff in which it disappears
As if there were a cell behind the face
And now no poet to let the echo out