i. m. Noah Eli Gordon

You’ve died and I thought Noah I would see you

Again I always thought and we weren’t close ex

cept for it might have been ten days it was it

Ten or eleven years ago when we do

You where you are remember do you there

Remember who you were and are you content

Finally with who you are days when we sent

Emails and packages of books a flur

ry you to me and me to you ten days

Of blazing friendship then eleven years

Of friendly silence silence now a shout

At the face of a cliff in which it disappears

As if there were a cell behind the face



And now no poet to let the echo out