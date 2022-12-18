Girls’ School

There were two Hannahs. There were

eight Amandas. There were three Lindsays,

and each one wanted a nose job.

One got it. One Hannah

ran 12 miles in the morning,

the Los Angeles dust moving under her steps.

The other studied the brains of zebra finches

that were simultaneously held captive

and falling in love. Two rings of purple

culled Lindsay’s white face,

and for six months all her expressions

she could not express. The other Lindsay said,

I support it. And the Amandas fanned out

in a silent kaleidoscope

of 16 skeptic eyes. I did not know myself

as I was, when I was alone with them.

Was I ever alone with them,

the scrim of a nude descending

from the adjoining bed. I spoke to them

in the shower, my hand washed their skin—

My hand moved lower, in the mornings.

Red was the color of the beaks

of the finches, of the sky at dawn

when Hannah ran past the brutalist lab

where they were kept.

I can’t remember Lindsay’s face before the operation,

only what I said about it,

and the way she looked away.

There was a sudden knowledge

that came then. The look

of ambiguity, what we were doing,

our hands silent, shifting, again—

And if I said it would not happen,

it did not matter. It happened,

occurred. Like the sun, or time.

And then it happened again.