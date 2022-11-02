Overwatered the fire lilies.

Underwatered the aloe.

Prayed to the sun god

to dispel my gloom.

Bought perlite and peat moss.

Made cuttings out of dahlia,

aster, gardenia, begonia, rose.

Charged crystals in the moon.

Claimed knowledge panels.

Accessed several past lives.

Testified to my greenery

of vistas yet unknown.

Drank vinegar.

Ate seldomly.

Consulted no one

except those the

spirit guides approved.

Was stringent, exacting.

Practiced loving action.

Rode my bike through

abandoned streets that

led to stately mansions

with automated sprinklers

misting trees from Brazil.

Spoke candidly in private;

was speechless in public.

A return to civilian life

without halo or word.

Formed energy grids.

Awoke Kundalini.

Sought true friends,

not those whom ego

or mere habit serves.

All this time my mother

lay dying in hospice, alone.

Held her paper-thin hand.

Rubbed her feet with oils.

Kissed her ancient forehead.

Embraced her body of bone.