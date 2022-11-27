Father of Clarity

Each day the same now:

I wake her up—she’s a woman

in the making, and me,

I’m still a boy, given this responsibility

of another, and my boy,

he’s visiting his mother, one

thousand miles away. We drive

to school each morning, discussing

the state of all things—

how she will need to use my razor

blades, for my legs, she says,

and armpits, except she doesn’t say

armpits, she says for under my arms.

I mention the color of the sky

at 8:15 a.m. being something like

the color of her eyes seconds after she was born.

She responds by asking me

what verisimilitude means, and I tell her

to look it up. These are

the particulars of raising Rumi.

Not like when we would once hold hands

and write our names in the snow.

Not like when she would fall asleep

in the bicycle seat tethered to my back

as we rode down Colorado pathways.

This is El Paso, the face without

makeup. We cannot hide behind

hiding any longer. The dry cycle never dries the first

go-round. Living alone is learning

to speak for both sides

of the conversation. And God,

isn’t this true? And God replies,

it is only verisimilitude. Lately, I don’t have

much to say, except I wish

I could go back to Hejira and

that rainy cafe in Asheville, North Carolina.

I wish I could go back to the back

of the beginning, try again. Like a video game,

hit the reset button, throw

a love tantrum, force round pegs to fit

my square anatomy. I’ve always wanted

a kitchen with a view of both sides,

and now I’ve got two, El Paso / Juárez.

It’s like looking through a kaleidoscope that refracts

the surreality of our days. See here,

a mountain preaches, with accent:

La Biblia es la verdad, leéla.

See here, the river howls in American twang:

Go back to where you come from.

Between the two, a chaparral bows:

This is not what brotherhood looks like.

This is not the conversation for Rumi, though.

She reminds me of this. Held up the bird.

Unnamed still. Trained it to land on her finger.

How it returns to its cage when it flies

too far. I’m the opposite. I return to flying

when I’m too far in the cage.

She’s always been a friend-soul

to me. More than a daughter.

The hierarchy is this: I make her

eggs with arugula and toast. She eats them.

We attempt yoga in the mornings.

There is a peacefulness in our routine.

We don’t speak about the day

when all of this

will be nothing more

than a poem.